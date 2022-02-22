AEW star accuses Arn Anderson of "violently assaulting" him

Ryan Nemeth recently sent out a message, urging fans not to share the clip of Arn Anderson "violently assaulting" him from this week's AEW Dark: Elevation.

Nemeth's Wingmen stablemates (Peter Avalon, Cezar Bonnoni, and JD Drake) teamed up with Chaos Project for a match against Jay Lethal, Matt Sydal, Frankie Kazarian, Lee Johnson, and Brock Anderson. While Ryan Nemeth cheered for his faction from ringside, Arn Anderson also guided his son, Brock, and his tag team partners.

At one point in the match, Nemeth distracted Kazarian, which prompted Anderson to step up and take him down with a clothesline. In the end, Jay Lethal picked up the win for his team by pinning Chaos Project's Serpentico.

Following this week's episode, Ryan Nemeth shared a clip of Arn Anderson attacking him and urged Twitterati not to share it. Check out his tweet below:

"I’m politely asking wrestling Twitter to STOP POSTING THIS CLIP of Arn Anderson violently assaulting me #aew @AEW @TheArnShow," tweeted Ryan Nemeth.

Though age is not on his side so much, Arn Anderson doesn't hesitate to get physical in All Elite Wrestling occasionally when the situation demands.

Arn Anderson was former AEW star Cody Rhodes' advisor

Anderson's on-screen association with The American Nightmare was a big hit among All Elite Wrestling's fans. The WWE legend didn't only work as Cody's advisor, but they also had their share of differences, especially during the former TNT Champion's feud with Malakai Black.

Now that Cody Rhodes is no longer associated with AEW, fans will undoubtedly miss his chemistry with Arn Anderson. That said, the veteran performer still has a lot on his hands, most prominently helping his son Brock Anderson carve a place for himself on the company's crowded roster.

What's your favorite moment from Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes' partnership in Tony Khan's promotion? Do you see Arn's son, Brock, becoming a major star? Sound off in the comments section below.

