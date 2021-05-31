AEW's Sammy Guevara sends a heartfelt message after conquering The Pinnacle

Sammy Guevara took to Twitter to celebrate The Inner Circle's victory over The Pinnacle in the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

The Inner Circle's Guevara proved to be the decisive factor in the match as he scored the pinfall after executing a 630 Senton on Shawn Spears. The show capped off with The Inner Circle celebrating their win with fans crooning Chris Jericho's Judas on top of their lungs.

Taking to Twitter, Guevara posted a picture of the entire stable and reassured fans that The Inner Circle will stay together until the end of time. Check out the tweet.

Though far from being the best match of the night, the Stadium Stampede was a highly entertaining clash between two warring stables.

However, a vocal section of fans has criticized the match's ending, as they believe The Pinnacle should have won. By booking The Inner Circle to go over, AEW has essentially gone the much-derided 50/50 route by not letting either of the stable decisively win the feud.

These objections aside, The Pinnacle can still find its way back into prominence by running through its future opponents.

Sammy Guevara seems to be in for a huge push in AEW

It's abundantly clear that Sammy Guevara is in line for a massive push in AEW after his show-stealing performance at Double or Nothing 2021.

He could be the perfect babyface challenger for Miro's TNT Championship, as the Bulgarian star works wonders with performers smaller in size than him.

Santana and Ortiz have remained away from the tag team title scene for too long now and should ideally be the next challengers for AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks.

What did you about the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021? Do you see Sammy Guevara capturing singles gold by the end of 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda Wrestling section improve. Take a 30-sec survey now!