Jonathan Gresham retains the ROH World Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts; Samoa Joe confronts 7-foot tall giant after the match

AEW Battle of the Belts 2 saw the first defense of the Ring of Honor World Championship on All Elite Wrestling television as champion Jonathan Gresham took on long-time ROH star Dalton Castle.

Gresham became the Undisputed ROH World Champion at Supercard of Honor by defeating Bandido in the main event. After the bout, he was attacked by Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal but was saved by the returning Samoa Joe.

Dalton Castle gave Gresham a run for his money, but the champion retained his title by dodging a high boot. He stomped on Castle's knee and locked in the Octopus Hold to make Dalton tap out.

After the match, Gresham was confronted by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. The 7-foot giant took out Dalton Castle and his boys and stared down Gresham.

Jay Lethal then attacked the ROH champion. Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty came out to make the save but to no avail. As things started to look bad for the champion, out came Samoa Joe with a steel pipe. As soon as he entered the ring, Lethal and his buddies scurried off after Joe asked the Indian wrestler to bring the fight to him.

Jonathan Gresham has reportedly signed with AEW

As per reports from Fightful Select, Jonathan Gresham has signed with AEW. The report states that even though he will be signed to AEW, the undisputed ROH World Champion will continue to perform under the Ring of Honor banner.

Gresham could prove to be a great signing for Tony Khan with respect to ROH and rebuilding the promotion under his ownership. Jonathan has stated many times about the sense of pride he feels in being Ring of Honor World Champion.

As things stand, we might be looking at a tag team match pitting Gresham and Joe against Jay Lethal and possibly a debuting Satnam Singh. It remains to be seen whether this happens on AEW television or in an ROH pay-per-view.

