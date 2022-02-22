AEW's Serena Deeb files for new trademark

AEW star Serena Deeb has made an impact on AEW television in recent weeks, calling herself "The Professor" of professional wrestling. It seems she now wants to make it official as she's filed a trademark for the moniker.

The former WWE superstar has adopted a much meaner persona since her return from injury in late 2021. As The Professor of Professional Wrestling, she's destroying everyone in her path with a style that pays tribute to technical masters like AEW colleague Dean Malenko.

The trademark filing was made on February 15th. Here's the detailed description of what that entails:

*G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. * G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. (H/T WrestlingHeadlines)

Serena Deeb recently introduced the 5 minute rookie challenge

To prove to everyone on the women's roster that she is indeed the most technically gifted wrestler there is, Deeb has introduced the "5 minute rookie challenge".

For this challenge, Deeb grants a local talent the opportunity to step into the ring with her. When the bell rings, a timer begins counting down from five minutes. It's unknown whether there's a prize for lasting the full five minutes, because Deeb seemingly designed the whole thing as a method of annihilating rookies.

There have only been two attempts at the challenge so far. The first was on the February 9th edition of Dynamite by Katie Arquette and the second on the February 18th edition of Rampage by Angelica Risk. Neither lasted more than a couple of minutes.

With a trail of beaten and battered rookies in her wake, it might not be long before Serena Deeb gets her first shot at the AEW women's championship.

