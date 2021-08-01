AEW's Serena Deeb provides injury update

Serena Deeb is one of the best professional wrestlers in AEW. However, her last match was at AEW Dark: Elevation in a tag team match featuring Serena Deeb and Tay Conti vs Jazmin Allure and Vertvixen on July 14, 2021. It has come to light that she has been nursing a knee injury.

Serena Deeb defended her NWA Women's Championship against Riho in the AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pre-show which was an amazing clash and one of the best women's matches in 2021.

After Serena Deeb’s masterful performance against Riho on the preshow at Double or Nothing, we really should’ve seen more of her. But I’m not screaming “more women!!!” I’m just saying Deeb has a lot to offer right now. She’d be perfect vs Britt in PITT since she’s kinda mean now — BRICK (@BrickZahn) July 26, 2021

In a post on Instagram, Serena Deeb revealed that she had been injured for some time. She tried to wrestle through the pain but realised it wasn't the smartest choice.

"Recently, I hit a roadblock and I wanted to address it and be honest. I see everything. 'Serena should be on Dynamite more. Serena should be on pay-per-view more. Serena is the best.' You're right. The truth is, right now, I'm hurt. I'm injured. My knee has been playing up for a while and bothering me in matches. I tried to fight through the pain. Was it the smartest thing to do? Probably, but that's what I do," she said. (H/T: Fightful)

Serena Deeb sends warning to AEW roster

Serena Deeb seemed to have undergone a slight change in character as she sent out an ominous message to the women of AEW. She explained how she strives to improve herself after every match while the rest of the women slack off.

"I'm Serena Deeb. I'm from the old school. What I was taught is that if you could walk to the ring, you could step (in the ring) and do your job. I can't even freakin' walk, but I'm sitting in a wheelchair, in the ring, trying to get better. I'm nothing like the girls today that break a nail and take six weeks off. Do you know why I'm the best? I'll give you a perfect example; first thing I do after my matches is I walk to the back and I find a Tully Blanchard or Arn Anderson or Dean Malenko and I ask, 'How can I improve and get better?' Do you know what the rest of these girls do? They run to the back, bury their faces in their cellphones and see what the Internet says. Then they wonder why they don't get any better."

Serena Deeb proceeded to claim that she's the best wrestler in all of AEW and the best women's wrestler in the world.

"The truth is, not one of them can lace my boots, not one of them is in my league. Yes, right now, I'm injured and I'm hurt, but I will be back to AEW and I will be back to once again be champion and I will remind each and everyone one of you that not only am I the best women's wrestler in the world, I'm the best wrestler in the world. I am Serena Deeb, the woman of a thousand holds."

Serena Deeb is without a doubt one of the best wrestlers on the roster. Considering this change in attitude, the division, and AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker, need to be on notice.

