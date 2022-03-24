"ZERO hate whatsoever!" - AEW's Taz responds to comments regarding WWE creative

AEW personality Taz has responded to the criticism he received following his comments on WWE's creative team. The veteran claimed that Vince McMahon's promotion should be coming up with more original ideas, given that they have 76,000 writers on their payroll.

The aforementioned discussion began following WWE star Kevin Owens coming out to Stone Cold Steve Austin's music on Monday Night RAW. The former champion tricked the crowd into thinking that the Texas Rattlesnake was arriving.

Owens' segment is similar to the one executed by AEW recently, where Don Callis came out to Kenny Omega's music on the Revolution Buy-In show. The Cleaner has been absent from AEW programming for over four months due to injury.

After facing a lot of backlash online, the Human Suplex Machine made it abundantly clear that there is zero ill will towards WWE and their creative team.

taz @OfficialTAZ J.Luna @2_jluna damn it’s crazy @OfficialTAZ Taz always hatingdamn it’s crazy @OfficialTAZ Taz always hating 😂 damn it’s crazy Actually ZERO hate whatsoever! It’s just me giving my full honest opinion. I guess some people get offended, not quite sure what I said so wrong! Lol twitter.com/2_jluna/status… Actually ZERO hate whatsoever! It’s just me giving my full honest opinion. I guess some people get offended, not quite sure what I said so wrong! Lol twitter.com/2_jluna/status…

AEW was not the first to execute a "fake out" segment

Taz argued that the "fake-out" angle had been done so recently in All Elite Wrestling. However, WWE has pulled this trick out of their proverbial hat on more than one occasion.

WWE managed to make a full-blown character out of this angle when Gillberg became a cult figure during the Attitude Era. However, the most famous example was pulled off by Shawn Michaels in Montreal, Canada. The Showstopper baited the Canadian crowd into thinking Bret Hart was coming to the ring.

Cory McCartney @coryjmccartney HBK doing it first and better was the first thing I thought of with the Kevin Owens entrance music fakeout. #WWERaw HBK doing it first and better was the first thing I thought of with the Kevin Owens entrance music fakeout. #WWERaw https://t.co/38wLg6i7IT

The angle was one of the highlights of HBK's short heel turn during the summer of 2005. The Hall of Famer was feuding with Hulk Hogan during that period.

What is your favorite example of the "fake-out?" Let us know in the comments section down below!

