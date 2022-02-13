AEW's Taz reveals why he left WWE, also comments on leaving TNA (IMPACT)

AEW's Taz has accomplished a lot in his wrestling career. He is an ECW legend who has worked in multiple promotions such as WWE and IMPACT (formerly TNA) and now finds himself in charge of his very own faction in AEW called Team Taz.

The faction consists of FTW champion Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, and his son Hook. Taz is also part of the commentary team on Rampage and Dark.

Recently on Twitter, a user commented on his love for Taz and wondered how IMPACT and WWE let him get away. Taz responded to the same and stated why he left those organizations.

In his tweet, the Human Suplex Machine said that he needed a break from wrestling and, as a result, decided not to sign an extension with WWE.

"Well w/WWE i needed a break at that time from them so I didn't re-sign" Taz tweeted

When it came to IMPACT, Taz stated multiple reasons ranging from the promotion failing to pay him, and he did not like the behavior of the people in the front office.

"TNA [IMPACT] just had a horrible cash flow issue with paying people at that time so I left, wacky front office staff/system they had back than"

You can check out Taz's full tweet below:

Who will be the first recognized champion in AEW from Team Taz?

Team Taz currently consists of Ricky Starks, who is the FTW champion, a title AEW does not recognize as its own. Other members include Will "Powerhouse" Hobbs and Taz's son Hook.

Hook has just begun his wrestling journey as he continues to impress with his performances on Rampage against the likes of Fuego Del Sol, Aaron Solo, and Serpentico.

Ricky Starks has been very impressive as well as the FTW champion since winning it from former Team Taz member Brian Cage. Starks recently defended the FTW title against Jay Lethal in an episode of Rampage.

Powerhouse Hobbs has had great showings on Dark and Elevation. All this makes one ponder who could be the first member of Team Taz to win a recognized AEW championship.

Ricky Starks would be the most likely candidate and perhaps be a double champion. There could also be a direction where Hook and Hobbs can tag-team and challenge Jungle Boy and Luchasauras for the world tag-team titles.

What are some of your ideas for Team Taz?

Edited by Debottam Saha