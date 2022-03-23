"I would expect more from a company with 76,000 writers" - AEW star takes a shot at Kevin Owens' segment on WWE RAW

AEW personality and ECW legend Taz recently took to Twitter to take a shot at Kevin Owens' segment on WWE RAW. Taz alluded to the fact that AEW already did something like this at Revolution.

Kevin Owens opened the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, coming out to the music of Steve Austin dressed as him while cutting a promo mimicking the Hall of Famer.

The Human Suplex machine took to Twitter to insinuate that AEW did it before when Don Callis came out to Kenny Omega's music on the Buy-In for the Revolution pay-per-view.

Taz received some backlash for this when a fan pointed out that segments like these have been done plenty of times in wrestling history. The former replied to this by stating that he is aware that they are, but he expected WWE to come up with something different since they employ several writers.

"And Chris Candido came out dressed like me to my music and that was probably mid 90s… obviously it’s not nothing new, but it was just done so recently. I would expect more from a company with 76,000 writers."

Team Taz find themselves in a feud with Keith Lee and Shane Strickland in AEW

Team Taz's Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs have had issues with Keith Lee ever since The Limitless One made his All Elite debut, with Starks mocking the way Lee speaks. On the other hand, Starks has also been taking shots at Shane Strickland on social media.

Lee was recently in action in the main event of Rampage, where he defeated one-half of the Acclaimed in Max Caster, but it was after the bout where things got interesting.

Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs looked to attack Keith Lee alongside the Acclaimed, but it was Lee's former WWE colleague Shane Strickland who came to his aid.

There seems to be a brewing alliance between Shane Strickland and Keith Lee as both wrestlers are embroiled in a feud against Team Taz in AEW.

