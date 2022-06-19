"Everyone loves The Acclaimed" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion spotted with AEW's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Hass recently took to Twitter to share a picture with top AEW tag team, The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster).

Haas is a veteran of tag team wrestling. He has won the WWE Tag team Championship on three occasions with the likes of Shelton Benjamin and Rico. He was recently at the Toyhio Toy Show, which featured many stars, including the team of Bowens and Caster.

The former member of the World's Greatest Tag Team posed for a photo with the duo and posted it on Twitter. He said that he can certify that everybody loves The Acclaimed.

"Take it from one half of the World’s Greatest Tag Team… EVERYONE Loves The Acclaimed," wrote Haas.

AEW fans react to The Acclaimed and Charlie Hass crossover

Wrestling fans made their voices heard on Twitter regarding the meet-up between Charlie Hass and The Acclaimed at the Toyhio Toy Show.

One user was full of praise for the three men and wished Bowens a speedy recovery as he has been sidelined for some time due to a knee injury.

This Twitter user provided a caption for the picture with a reference to the team's recent partnership with the Gunn Club.

Another fan was very happy as they wanted Bowens and Caster to meet Charlie Haas. They also commented on how great the three looked.

Finally, this user showed their support by simply tweeting the scissor emoji to reference the team's special handshake.

The Acclaimed have been one of All Elite Wrestling's most entertaining acts for some time. They have currently formed a partnership with the Gunn Club. It will be interesting to see whether a future AEW Tag Team Title opportunity awaits Bowens and Caster.

