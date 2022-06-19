Create
"Everyone loves The Acclaimed" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion spotted with AEW's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens

The Acclaimed have been part of AEW since their inception
Abhishek Sawant
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 19, 2022 01:05 PM IST

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Hass recently took to Twitter to share a picture with top AEW tag team, The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster).

Haas is a veteran of tag team wrestling. He has won the WWE Tag team Championship on three occasions with the likes of Shelton Benjamin and Rico. He was recently at the Toyhio Toy Show, which featured many stars, including the team of Bowens and Caster.

The former member of the World's Greatest Tag Team posed for a photo with the duo and posted it on Twitter. He said that he can certify that everybody loves The Acclaimed.

"Take it from one half of the World’s Greatest Tag Team… EVERYONE Loves The Acclaimed," wrote Haas.

You can check it out here:

Take it from one half of the World’s Greatest Tag Team… EVERYONE Loves The Acclaimed. @Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax @toyhiotoyshow https://t.co/Tccdw6Kjs5

AEW fans react to The Acclaimed and Charlie Hass crossover

Wrestling fans made their voices heard on Twitter regarding the meet-up between Charlie Hass and The Acclaimed at the Toyhio Toy Show.

One user was full of praise for the three men and wished Bowens a speedy recovery as he has been sidelined for some time due to a knee injury.

@CharlieHaas @Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax @toyhiotoyshow Legends. Cant wait for you to be fit again @Bowens_Official .

This Twitter user provided a caption for the picture with a reference to the team's recent partnership with the Gunn Club.

@CharlieHaas @Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax @toyhiotoyshow The Acclaimed and the Haas Boy!

Another fan was very happy as they wanted Bowens and Caster to meet Charlie Haas. They also commented on how great the three looked.

@CharlieHaas @Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax @toyhiotoyshow OMG yass! I was going to ask you to meet Charlie Haas. Read my mind, y'all looking great! 💪

Finally, this user showed their support by simply tweeting the scissor emoji to reference the team's special handshake.

Also Read Article Continues below
@CharlieHaas @Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax @toyhiotoyshow ✂️

The Acclaimed have been one of All Elite Wrestling's most entertaining acts for some time. They have currently formed a partnership with the Gunn Club. It will be interesting to see whether a future AEW Tag Team Title opportunity awaits Bowens and Caster.

Edited by Debottam Saha

