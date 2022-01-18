"We're extremely disappointed" - AEW's The Butcher departs from long-time heavy metal band

AEW star The Butcher has been a member of the company since late 2019, being seen regularly with teammates The Blade and The Bunny. However, many fans might not know that he was a guitarist for the metal band "Every Time I Die."

The Butcher, real name Andy Williams, initially learned to play rhythm guitar while rehabbing an injury during his early days as a professional wrestler, leading to the formation of "Every Time I Die" with Jordan and Keith Buckley in 1998.

However, the band is officially no longer together. In a statement released on The Butcher's Twitter account, he and the rest of the members decided to disband due to lack of communication with singer Keith Buckley. They preferred to leave the group rather than seek out another lead vocalist.

"Every Time I Die was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer. Lastly, we wouldn't be where we are today without every single person that's backed the band in any & all ways. While we're extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you all will always be cherished." - an excerpt from the statement.

You can check the full statement below:

With the disbandment of "Every Time I Die," Butcher will now have more time to focus on his wrestling career. He was last seen on AEW TV on the November 17, 2021 edition of Dynamite, teaming with The Blade to take on the "CHAOS" contingent of Orange Cassidy and NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii.

It was confirmed that The Butcher had suffered a torn bicep around this time, which is why he has been away from the ring. With that being said, he will hopefully be able to rehab his injury and get back to teaming with The Blade very soon.

The Butcher will have competition from a new big man in AEW

The Butcher and The Blade have been associated with Matt Hardy and the Hardy Family Office since early-2021. The HFO leader was recently involved in a segment that included the highly anticipated debut of another bearded, big man, Brody King.

King's debut had been rumored for many weeks, and it finally happened on the January 12 edition of Dynamite. Coming to the aid of long-time friend Malakai Black, King disposed of Hardy, Penta El Zero Miedo, and The Varsity Blondes.

Brody King @Brodyxking The day is mine.

The night is also mine. The day is mine.The night is also mine. https://t.co/pmYLFgs1O0

AEW fans will get their first look at Brody King's in-ring performance this week on Dynamite when he and Malakai Black will team up to take on The Varsity Blondes in tag team action.

