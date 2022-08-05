The Gunn Club break silence following risky segment on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite recently saw its first-ever Dumpster Match, seemingly a homage to The New Age Outlaw's WrestleMania XIV contest. The Gunn Club has now broken its silence following the brutal bout.

The young tandem has had an impressive run in All Elite Wrestling this year, featuring in stellar matches against FTR and Jurassic Express. They are currently embroiled in a feud with former allies, The Acclaimed. However, they came up short in their match on the August 3 episode of Dynamite.

Colton and Austin Gunn recently took to Twitter individually to update fans on their condition, following a risky dumpster spot during the contest.

"We’re fine.. everything’s fine," Austin tweeted.

"We’re alive….i hate everything," Colten tweeted.

It's unclear if their feud against The Acclaimed ended after the gimmick bout. Fans will have to wait and see if Billy Gun's sons can bounce back from their loss on Dynamite.

Billy Gunn's response to fan criticism surrounding The Gunn Club's recent Dumpster Match

The first-ever Dumpster Match took place in 1998 after the popular "Dumpster Incident." The New Age Outlaws took on Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) and Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk) for the WWE Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows.

After last week's Dynamite, a fan took to Twitter to call out Tony Khan for utilizing the aforementioned bout on his programming. In response, Billy Gunn corrected the fan, seemingly claiming that he invented the match in the first place.

"It’s not a ripoff if it was my match. My kids “get it”genius," Billy Gunn tweeted.

The Gunn Club has proven to be versatile as a tandem in AEW. It will be interesting to see if they feature in some high-profile feuds against teams like The Young Bucks and FTR moving forward.

What are your thoughts on AEW's Dumpster Match? Sound off in the comments below.

