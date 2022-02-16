The Young Bucks break their silence after Cody Rhodes leaves AEW

AEW had some breaking news to share with the wrestling world last night. They announced that one of the company's founding members, former three-time TNT champion Cody Rhodes, alongside his wife Brandi Rhodes, has decided to leave AEW following the expiry of their contract.

This announcement absolutely shook the wrestling world. Many wrestlers gave their reactions to the matter, including the company's EVPs, former World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks.

The Bucks have a habit of changing their Twitter bios every time they want to send a message to the wrestling world, and this time was no different.

Post Cody's departure, the Young Bucks changed their Twitter bio to "Thank God for us," perhaps insinuating that wrestling fans should be grateful to them as they are still here and haven't left like Cody Rhodes.

The Young Bucks are currently at a crossroads with Adam Cole in AEW

Adam Cole made his debut in AEW at All Out in 2021. Cole has been the de facto leader of the Elite since Kenny Omega decided to take time off to heal from his injuries following his loss to "Hangman" Adam Page at Full Gear 2021.

Cole has since made certain decisions that have not sat well will the Young Bucks. Cole brought into the group Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, his teammates from the Undisputed Era in NXT with whom the Bucks have a long-standing rivalry.

Although the Bucks are putting up with Cole's decisions, seeds have been sown for the Bucks to eventually leave Cole's side, perhaps by the time Kenny Omega makes his return, setting up a feud between the two factions.

Would you like to see the Undisputed Era vs. the Elite?

Let us know in the comments section.

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Debottam Saha