AEW's The Young Bucks take a cheeky dig at WWE NXT

The Young Bucks have never shied away from taking shots at AEW's rival company WWE. This week was no different as the former AEW tag team champions took a dig at WWE NXT.

WWE's Top Dolla, also known as AJ Francis, called out the Young Bucks for not being sneakerheads and wearing them on AEW shows just to try and fit in. The NXT star went on to say that the Young Bucks wear ASICs and Vans in real life.

"Some of y’all favorite wrestlers only wear sneakers on-camera to seem “cool & hip” but in real life they rock vans and ASICS exclusively… but y’all not ready for that conversation," Top Dolla tweeted.

In another tweet, Top Dolla called AEW and the Jackson brothers "competition" and thus refused to name them.

"I prefer not to mention members of the competition. But if you watch they show, they tell on themselves," Top Dolla tweeted.

The Young Bucks, as they have made it their trademark, updated their bio in response.

The Young Bucks' bio in response to Top Dolla's tweet

"Spent more on sneakers in September than the entire NXT roster did."- The AEW EVPs updated in their bio.

The Bucks never fail to respond to barbs on social media, and this back-and-forth between rival companies has definitely made the wrestling culture more interesting.

The Young Bucks have re-formed a popular trio in AEW

Before moving to NXT, Adam Cole and the Young Bucks had been part of multiple factions, including a trio of their own called Superkliq. Now that the Panama City Playboy is in AEW, the trio have formed the Superkliq once again.

Superkliq picked up their first win as a trio against Jurassic Express and Christian Cage on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam before adding Kenny Omega to their squad for an eight-man tag team match.

The huge eight-man match was against Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage and the Jurassic Express on AEW Dynamite. This time, the Super Elite emerged victorious.

