AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa comments on the possibility of facing her biggest rival again (Exclusive)

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa recently opened up on the chances of squaring off against Britt Baker again.

The two stars have been involved in a drawn-out feud in the past. A number of spectacular matches and fantastic promos took place during their rivalry, with one of the most notable being the Unsanctioned Lights Out match on Dynamite last year.

Rosa won the AEW Women's Championship after taking down Britt Baker in a grueling steel cage match on the March 16 episode of AEW Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, La Mera Mera opened up on the possibility of facing Baker once again in the future. She stated that everything is possible and it depends on the stories that take place.

"To be honest I think everything can be possible. Uh, it all depends on where the stories are gonna take us and if we are gonna meet back in the middle again. I think that's definitely something that could be done again if we take our time and we continue to tell the stories..." [6:17 - 6:33]

You can check out the full video here:

Meanwhile, Britt Baker has made her way to the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. She recently defeated Toni Storm in the semi-finals on Dynamite.

Thunder Rosa has a title defense match scheduled for AEW Double or Nothing

While Britt Baker has an opportunity to prove her talent at the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, La Mera Mera is gearing up for a title match against Serena Deeb at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Tensions have been high between Deeb and Rosa in the last couple of weeks. While the stars initially showed respect towards each other, the feud soon evolved into a personal rivalry. Earlier, during a promo, Serena Deeb also insulted Rosa's mentor Dustin Rhodes.

With their match scheduled for the upcoming pay-per-view, Serena Deeb might get her chance to claim the coveted title. It remains to be seen whether Rosa will be able to retain her title at Double or Nothing.

AEW PPV Double or Nothing will be LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 04:30 Hrs (04:30 AM IST) onwards on Monday, May 30, 2022. The EUROSPORT channel can also be live-streamed on the Discovery+ app.

When using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha