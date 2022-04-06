×
“Making history one city at a time” - AEW’s Thunder Rosa honored in her hometown after title win

Thunder Rosa at the St Patricks Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite in 2022
Sam Palmer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 06, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Current AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has been honored with the unique distinction of being awarded her own day of celebration in her home county of Bexar County, Texas.

Rosa was in the state of Texas for WrestleMania weekend, where her Mission Pro Wrestling company held an event as part of "The Collective" hosted by GCW. After the weekend was over, Rosa traveled back home for a very prestigious honor.

To celebrate her AEW Women's Championship win over Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. at the 2022 edition of "St. Patrick's Day Slam," March 16th in Bexar County, Texas was renamed "Thunder Rosa Day."

Today Bexar county proclaimed 3:16 as Thunder Rosa Day! Making history one city at a time! Never stop believing and working hard ❤️🤟🏼🙌🏼 @AEW @MissionProWres #thunderrosa3:16 #lameramera #DreamsComeTrue https://t.co/VlX03bFXmM

Rosa defeated Baker inside a Steel Cage for the Women's Championship on March 16th. The current champion accepted the honor in her hometown with her title belt and signature half-painted face look.

Thunder Rosa already has a new potential threat to her championship

It's one thing to get to the top, but staying there is a different matter altogether. Thunder Rosa's climb to the top of the AEW Women's Division was a long journey, but now she has a target on her back, and one member of the division has already set her sights on the champion.

Former champion Nyla Rose has vowed to become the first ever two-time AEW Women's Champion, having held the belt between February and May 2020. Rose defeated Riho on the February 12th 2020 edition of Dynamite, before being bested by Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2020.

Rose and her manager Vickie Guerrero made their presence known on the March 23rd 2022 edition of Dynamite when they ruined the the new champion's celebration.

.@ThunderRosa22's hometown welcome is interrupted by the screeches of @VickieGuerrero! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/yIMY9FOiXc

"The Native Beast" is currently ranked first in the AEW women's rankings with a 2022 singles record of 7-0, meaning it will only be a matter of time before Nyla Rose gets her opportunity for the AEW Women's Championship.

Who do you think would win that match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Brandon Nell
