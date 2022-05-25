Thunder Rosa wants to face former WWE Superstar for the AEW Women's World Championship, reflects on her journey

The reigning AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has voiced her desire to square off against Athena aka Ember Moon in a world title match.

Rosa dethroned Britt Baker in a grueling steel cage match to clinch the AEW Women's Title at AEW Revolution on March 6. Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon made a name for herself in WWE with some stellar outings. Post her 6-year WWE stint, she has been quite active on the independent scene, wrestling as Athena.

Thunder Rosa recently made an appearance on the Battleground Podcast. When asked which opponent, no matter if they were All Elite or not, she would like to defend her title against, here's what she had to say:

"[I want to defend against] Athena. We had a 30-minute match on the independent scene to defend the Warrior Wrestling Championship when I was champion there. We went at it. It was really fun.” (23.29-23.50)

However, this is not the first time that Rosa has expressed her desire to face Athena.

They clashed for the Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship back in February, where the exquisite match ended in a time-limit draw.

Thunder Rosa on her journey to the top of AEW's Women's Division

Rosa has wrestled around the world from small indie shows to notable promotions like ROH, NWA and Tokyo Joshi Pro for 6 years before earning her AEW contract in 2020.

How can we make this happen? A match I really want to see in 2022: Thunder Rosa vs. Ember Moon.How can we make this happen? #AEW A match I really want to see in 2022: Thunder Rosa vs. Ember Moon.How can we make this happen? #AEW https://t.co/Sr29DBkhBg

Reflecting upon her hard work and difficult journey, Rosa said:

“I have worked my a*s off for the last eight years, from bottom to top. Now that I'm on top, I'm working even harder to stay on top and to show everybody why am I the face of AEW. They can question that all they want, but when it comes down to me getting in the ring, they already know I put my face paint on and it’s a wrap, baby." (15.03-15.31)

Thunder Rosa is set to defend her AEW Women’s Title against Serena Deeb at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29 in Las Vegas. This will be the champion's second defense of her title since defeating Nyla Rose last month.

