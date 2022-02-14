AEW's Thunder Rosa slams disrespectful fans at wrestling show

AEW star Thunder Rosa was left angered by fans after her Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship match against Athena Palmer, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE.

The two ladies main evented the Warrior Wrestling 19 card that featured other AEW talent, including The Acclaimed, Dante Martin, and Santana. Rosa and Athena fought to a 30-minute time limit draw. It was considered a dream match by fans due to the in-ring capabilities of the two women involved.

Laura 🌸 @RosePlanted__ Thunder Rosa calling out some of the crowd that were disrespectful during the womens matches! Thunder Rosa calling out some of the crowd that were disrespectful during the womens matches! https://t.co/7Sz2WpS35s

However, Rosa took offense to some rather unflattering and disrespectful comments from the crowd. Taking to the microphone after the title match, the AEW star spoke openly about her disappointment from certain fans' comments:

“You have no right to talk to us like that! If you come to a show and you be disrespectful to the athletes, you have no right to be here!”

This was Athena’s first match since her WWE release in November 2021 and was her first piece of in-ring work since the October 5th 2021 edition of NXT, where Mandy Rose defeated her.

Thunder Rosa will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

Thunder Rosa has always hovered around the title scene as one of the top stars in the AEW women's division. This week on AEW Dynamite, she takes one step closer to the AEW Women's Championship by challenging her most recent foe: Mercedes Martinez.

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



--NO DQ: Thunder Rosa vs Mercedes Martinez

-- Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs Santana and Ortiz Announced for #AEWDynamite next week:--NO DQ: Thunder Rosa vs Mercedes Martinez-- Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs Santana and Ortiz Announced for #AEWDynamite next week:--NO DQ: Thunder Rosa vs Mercedes Martinez-- Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs Santana and Ortiz https://t.co/xavTqkpt5j

Rosa and Martinez will face off in a No Disqualification match on the February 16th edition of Dynamite. This a rematch of the bout they had on the February 4th edition of AEW Rampage. Their previous encounter ended in a disqualification for Martinez, who beat Rosa down with a lead pipe.

With the rules thrown out of the window, this match could get nasty in a hurry. But who do you think will win on this week's Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling with a H/T when using quotes from this article.

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win on this week's Dynamite? Mercedes Martinez Thunder Rosa 4 votes so far