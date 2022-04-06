Tony Khan's recent AEW signing reveals she considered early retirement

Tony Khan bolstered AEW's women's division by signing former WWE Superstar Toni Storm. However, the 26-year-old recently revealed that she was considering early retirement.

Toni Storm walked out of WWE a few months back. The 2018 Mae Young Classic winner enjoyed a great time in NXT UK, becoming the NXT UK Women's Champion. Her main roster run in SmackDown saw her feud with Charlotte Flair over the women's title, but the former fell short.

On the latest Road To, the New Zealand-born star spoke about her "feelings of emptiness and sadness" and how it nearly led to her retiring.

"Recently I've planned on retiring from the wrestling industry, which is something I have never considered in my entire life. I've put my entire life into becoming the best professional wrestler I could be and I lost that part of myself and it brought on a lot of feelings of emptiness and sadness that I can't even describe. I traveled the entire world to be good at this. Just like Owen Hart did," Toni Storm stated.

Toni Storm won on her AEW Dynamite debut

Tony Khan had announced that a new female star will be added to the AEW women's roster on Dynamite last week. Storm would turn out to be The Bunny's mystery opponent in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifying match.

The AEW star emerged victorious to book her ticket to the main tournament. In the second qualifying match, Skye Blue faced Jamie Hayter on Rampage. The latter came out on top on Friday night. On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Julia Hart will face former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida.

On the men's side, Tony Khan's latest major acquisition Samoa Joe will face Max Caster of The Acclaimed. This will be the Samoan Submission Machine's first match in All Elite Wrestling, days after his spectacular return to Ring of Honor at the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

