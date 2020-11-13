AEW owner Tony Khan doubles down on 'balance of power' tweet

Wednesday morning on Twitter, AEW owner, Tony Khan sent out a tweet that promised "the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight" on Dynamite. While the company delivered a strong follow-up edition of television following the AEW Full Gear pay per view on Saturday, there were plenty of fans that felt Khan didn't live up to his promise in the tweet.

Shortly after the conclusion of Dynamite, Khan took to Twitter again to promise that "indelible moments" would be happening on TNT throughout the rest of the year. Most people figured that tweet would be the end of things and that Khan would let Wednesday morning's statement go, but the AEW owner went to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to double down on his previous tweet.

Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! A shift in wrestling’s balance of power has begun & the winners will be the wrestling fans. PAC’s returned after 8 months & I have aces up the sleeve in the weeks ahead. You won’t get them all at once but you’ll get them all — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 12, 2020

Will Tony Khan's bold proclamations hurt AEW long term?

Khan slightly changed up his wording this afternoon to state that the "shift in wrestling's balance of power has begun", which buys him and AEW more time to make good on his promise that he made on social media the day before.

The AEW owner has promised that he has aces up his sleeves in the weeks ahead, and while they won't be coming all at once. The viewer will eventually get all of them. If this turns out to be the case the next several weeks of Dynamite should be must-see television.

Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite tonight! It’s great to get Pac back in AEW! We’ve made some big announcements & huge matches for next week & for weeks to come into December. Tonight opened a new chapter, I promise indelible moments on Dynamite are still coming in 2020 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 12, 2020

However, if Khan doesn't make good on his promises from the last two days this could set dangerous precedent going forward when it comes to the fans taking his words at face value. AEW has done a good job since its inception about being honest with the fanbase. Let's hope this is a one-time screw-up and not a shift in the company's mindset going forward.