Tony Khan's AEW confirms signing of 34-year old free agent

Tony Khan's AEW has added another huge free agent to their already stacked roster. The company's most recent signing came in the form of 34-year-old Brody King.

King made his debut on the January 12th edition of AEW Dynamite after weeks of speculation. He was announced as a free agent in the late stages of 2021 and has worked on a number of high-profile independent shows in recent months.

The 34-year-old is currently one half of the PWG Tag Team Champions with fellow AEW star Malakai Black. The pair go by the name "The Kings of the Black Throne." Brody King's association with Black was the driving force behind rumors that Tony Khan would make the 34-year old All Elite.

After a match between Matt Hardy and Penta El Zero Miedo on Dynamite, Malakai Black appeared in the ring to attack the luchador. The leader of the House of Black proceeded to be jumped by the "Varsity Blonds."

The lights suddenly went out and King appeared in the center of the ring. He cleared house, aligned himself with Black and left the arena with a trail of broken bodies in his wake.

This is now the second high profile signing that Tony Khan has made in 2022 after the signing of former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas. Atlas made his TV debut against Adam Cole on the January 7th edition of AEW Rampage.

Tony Khan's newest signing joins an already stacked tag team division

If there was one take away from the January 12th edition of Dynamite, it was that the AEW tag team division is exceptionally stacked. Adding the "The Kings of the Black Throne" makes the tag division even more intriguing.

The Young Bucks and reDRagon both stated their individual claims for the gold. Meanwhile, The Acclaimed maintained their spot at the top of the rankings with a victory.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan It’s Thursday, you know what that means: tomorrow night on TNT Friday Night #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT with some great wrestlers on a great hour of wrestling! We’ve had a great run of ratings, last week being our best Friday rating since October, thanks to you fans stepping up! It’s Thursday, you know what that means: tomorrow night on TNT Friday Night #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT with some great wrestlers on a great hour of wrestling! We’ve had a great run of ratings, last week being our best Friday rating since October, thanks to you fans stepping up! https://t.co/H1rMzTjPKV

On the January 14th edition of AEW Rampage, the current champions Jurassic Express will make their first defense of the titles since defeating The Lucha Brothers. They will take on John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order.

Who will walk away as champions? Tune into AEW Rampage to find out.

