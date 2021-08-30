AEW's Tony Khan reveals how WWE CEO Vince McMahon has inspired him

AEW president and co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony Khan, recently revealed that Vince McMahon inspired him when it came to formulating his show.

Speaking on a recent episode of South Beach Sessions, Tony Khan stated that he holds a different business mind than Vince McMahon. However, the WWE Boss' younger version inspired him in a lot of ways.

The AEW chief further added that the global juggernaut was at the top of its game when the chairman himself used to write for the show:

“I am not him. I try to wear some of the similar hats, especially that he wore when he was younger. I will say this, and I don’t know what good it does me or what purpose it serves me, but I’ll just say it as a fan of wrestling and somebody who loves wrestling, I always thought their shows were better when Vince wrote the shows in the backyard with his friends vs. when they hired 25 writers to write shows. But that’s neither here nor there. I really enjoy putting the shows together, and through the pandemic, that was one of the things that I was able to actually get more organized on," Tony Khan said. (H/T- 411mania.com)

Vince McMahon has played a pivotal role behind WWE's swift rise in the wrestling business. His promotion stayed relevant and as a top dog for almost four decades, which speaks volumes for the chairman.

Mr. McMahon was the brainchild behind nurturing some of the top-notch superstars like The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock, to name a few.

He may have found himself under the radar of criticism for his recent bookings and letting go of multiple incredibly talented superstars. But he has already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest creative geniuses of professional wrestling.

AEW is gradually posing a tough competition to WWE

Is a wrestling war on the horizon?

In many ways, AEW filled the void left in the marketplace by WCW decades ago. In the two years since its inception, Tony Khan has helped All Elite Wrestling become a competitive wrestling promotion.

It may not have exponential growth like WWE, but AEW holds the most stacked roster, featuring both rising stars and legends of the wrestling industry.

With the recent addition of CM Punk to AEW and the rumored debut of Daniel Bryan, the company could grab massive headlines and even initiate a similar version of the war that WCW started with WWE back in the day.

