AEW President Tony Khan takes huge shots at rumored WWE-NJPW partnership

AEW President Tony Khan doesn't believe there's any credibility to rumors of WWE and NJPW possibly joining forces in the future.

The wrestling world was in for a massive surprise recently when reports suggesting WWE President Nick Khan and NJPW held talks back in March and April for a partnership emerged.

Ahead of tonight's Live #AEWDynamite at 10pm ET/9pm CT, and #AEWDoN on ppv Sunday, AEW Owner/President @TonyKhan, aka the Forbidden Door, addressed rumors of a relationship between @WWE & @njpwglobal, + what this means to @AEW!

However, many expressed skepticism over the reports as NJPW has actively traded talent with AEW and IMPACT Wrestling in recent weeks. AEW President Tony Khan, too, was among the skeptics as he fired shots at WWE for trying to interfere in the burgeoning relationship between NJPW and AEW.

Khan sarcastically said that WWE President Nick Khan must have gotten a lot done in two months, while AEW got NJPW stars Yuji Nagata, Rocky Romero, and Ren Narita in just the last two weeks.

"As we get ready to go live today with Dynamite on TNT, I just wanted to address the Forbidden Door, I read on Wrestling Observer that NJPW has apparently held talks with WWE President Nick Khan. Well, Nick, I have to say if you have been talking to New Japan since the last two months, you've got a lot done. But just in the last two weeks, I have had Yuji Nagata, Ren Narita, and Rocky Romera on AEW. I have reunited Roppongi Vice," said Tony Khan

Tony Khan claims AEW has more plans with NJPW

Tony Khan further stated that AEW and NJPW have discussed plans for the IWGP US Championship after Jon Moxley successfully defended his title on Dynamite.

'I’ve always believed in showing that Yuji Nagata has a lot more fire than the average wrestler. This time in particular, I was back on TNT for the first time in 23 years.'



Yuji Nagata reflects on his AEW battle with Jon Moxley

Khan concluded by saying that there's room for only one Khan in the wrestling business, and that's Tony Khan, not some Khan-man from Connecticut (where WWE is based).

"I have had the IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley defend the title successfully on our show, retaining it. And I have future plans with NJPW for the US title. So you must have really gotten a lot done in the last months, Nick. In fact, I feel there's only room for one Khan in the wrestling, and it's me, Tony Khan. It's not some Khan man from Connecticut," said Khan

It'll be intriguing to see if the talks between NJPW and WWE transpire into anything concrete, as the Japanese promotion seems to have a healthy relationship with AEW at the moment.

Do you there's any truth to the recent reports? If yes, how do you think AEW will react to the development?