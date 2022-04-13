AEW personality reveals if Max Caster's raps are unscripted

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has spilled the beans about Max Caster's raps on All Elite television.

The Platinum Half of The Acclaimed loves to diss his opponents during his entrance. However, a few months ago, he landed in hot water over some controversial bars in his rap that offended the masses. This resulted in Caster getting suspended.

Former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone revealed that since then, Tony Khan has put in place measures to make sure that does not happen again. Tony was asked if he is ever scared of what MJF or Max Caster will say on television on The Rob Brown Show. He revealed that although he is scared of what MJF might say, that does not occur with Caster anymore as all of his raps are now pre-approved by Tony Khan.

Here's what Tony Schiavone said:

"With MJF, I am [scared of what he’ll say], because he has a tendency to be out of line. Max Caster, no, because that's pretty much been put under wraps. Tony [Khan] has to approve what the rap is now. That's burned him. I don't know what he said one time, I can't remember exactly what he said, but he got suspended because of a rap one time." H/T- Fightful

AEW star Samoa Joe was the recent target of Max Caster's raps

Max Caster and Samoa Joe faced each other on this week's edition of Dynamite in an Owen Hart Foundation Cup qualifier match.

Before the bout, Caster had some incredible disses aimed at the Samoan Submission Machine. Max dissed Joe about being injury prone and how he was the NXT champion while AEW were beating NXT in the ratings.

Caster posted the entire rap on his Twitter stating that he is the God of all MCs.

"Samoa Joe hits hard but my bars go harder. You're welcome for the rub. And look at Joe's face. He knows I'm the God MC. Because everyone loves the Acclaimed."

Max Caster's disses have provided major momentum to The Acclaimed's popularity in All Elite Wrestling. His bars against the likes of CM Punk, Jungle Boy and now Samoa Joe has received a lot of praise.

