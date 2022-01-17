AEW personality reveals what Sting is like in real life

Long before AEW, Sting and Tony Schiavone saw their friendship grow during their time in WCW. Schiavone was WCW's play-by-play announcer while the Icon went on to complete a historic run in the company.

Tony had the chance to speak about the man behind the facepaint on the Culture State Podcast. He discussed the remarkable shape Sting has kept himself in, and how his lifestyle has fed his career longevity as he continues to wrestle at 62 years old.

"I've stopped asking him how he is, because I know he is either going to tell me he's fine or he's going to limp away into the sunset. But that's a credit to being in great shape, throughout your career staying in great shape, and having a good lifestyle. He's done that. He is such a wonderful person in real life, and I'm fortunate I've gotten to know him as a person and as a wrestler as well."

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia Tony Schiavone's reaction to Sting is just beautiful. It's something he hasn't called since 2001.



Tony Schiavone's reaction to Sting is just beautiful. It's something he hasn't called since 2001. https://t.co/iqORSGHQlY

Tony Schiavone was one of the few who knew about Sting's AEW debut

Part of preserving the impact of a debut is keeping it a secret to ensure it is a shock to spectators. Promotions therefore keep certain arrivals under tight wraps until the very moment when they can make their presence known.

This was the case when AEW brought Sting into the company as he made his shocking appearance at Dynamite: Winter is Coming in 2020. Schiavone, however, was informed ahead of time by EVP Cody Rhodes.

Tony Khan asked the legendary announcer to re-enact his iconic call on arrival, wanting him to declare "It's Sting" in the same manner as he did back in WCW.

Sting is currently in the midst of an intense feud with the Acclaimed alongside his ward Darby Allin. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens recently released a "diss-track" against their rivals on AEW Rampage.

