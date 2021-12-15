Trent's former tag team partner reveals if he can use his WWE ring name in AEW (Exclusive)

During Sportskeeda's exclusive with former WWE wrestler Caylen Croft, he was asked if he could use his WWE in ring name in AEW. While Croft is not sure if he'd be able to work around the legalities, he could possibly use his WWE name as Trent's name is used in AEW.

I don’t know if you noticed but when Trent returned last week he got out of the car and they said “Woah Trent Baretta”. I was like oh they said his WWE name!" So I asked him what was up with that? He said they were able to use it no problem. So yeah to answer that question, I guess, I don’t know." - Croft on using his WWE name in AEW

While it has been years since Croft stepped into a professional wrestling ring, he seems to be considering a return. Croft might likely make a once-off appearance like that of Juventud Guererra in AEW before returning to life.

While Croft might be enjoying his life as a teacher and life coach, retiring from wrestling is almost never permanent.

Trent and Caylen could reform the Dudebusters in AEW

Croft and Trent were a midcarder tag team called the Dudebusters. The duo were once a trio, including IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Myers (known as Curt Hawkins at the time).

Before Croft's departure in 2010, they faced the likes of the Hart Dynasty and even a much younger Lance Archer. While they never reached any significant heights together, Trent was still wrestling with WWE until 2013. The duo could have enjoyed at least one tag team championship run during their time with WWE.

The duo could likely simply have a reunion match as the Dudebusters or even a short run with Croft joining AEW for one last ride.

