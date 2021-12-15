Former WWE star wants to work with Trent and Orange Cassidy in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE wrestler Caylen Croft recently spoke on a podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone about working at AEW. Croft formerly wrestled in WWE with current AEW wrestler Trent during a tag team run. The two developed a friendship that could translate over into AEW if Croft returns to in ring wrestling.

When asked about his experience teaming up with Trent, he had this to say:

"Yeah I loved working with Trent. When I got let go from WWE in 2006, when I got hired back in 2008 I got sent to FCW. When I had my long hair. I’d been around for 7 years at that point and knew the guys. A lot of guys said you’ve got to meet Trent Berretta, you guys look alike you’d make a good tag team. It was great."

While Caylen Croft is officially retired, the former wrestler seems to be thinking about making a return. Whether Croft will return full-time or just make a one-off appearance is yet to be determined.

AEW might see a new Trent in more than just appearance

Meanwhile Trent made his return to AEW, assisting Best Friends against The Elite. He's been sporting a new look that seems a little more edgy than the rest of Best Friends. Following his return, Trent accompanied Best Friends to the ring before Wheeler Yuta's match. Notably Trent didn't seem comfortable with Yuta's position in the group.

While it's too soon to say, Trent might be set up for a heel push and act upset about Yuta, causing conflict between him and Cassidy. While it's been nice to see them paired up, AEW has enough tag teams as is and having one more single talent on the roster would be good.

