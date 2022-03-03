Wardlow destroys former WWE Superstar on AEW Dynamite, heated confrontation with MJF after the match

Wardlow continued his dominant run on this week's AEW Dynamite with a comfortable win over former WWE NXT Superstar Cezar Bononi. After the match, he had a heated altercation with MJF backstage.

Wardlow made quick work of Cezar Bononi on Dynamite with the Powerbomb Symphony. After the bout, Shawn Spears tried to beat down Wardlow's opponents with a steel chair, but this time Wardlow stopped him from doing so. They had a staredown, and Spears backed off.

Wardlow and MJF had a heated altercation backstage. The latter told Wardlow that if he wins the Face of the Revolution Ladder match this Sunday and the TNT Championship later on, he will let him keep the title.

MJF also said that it wouldn't happen, though. Wardlow responded that he could not win because he was too busy making sure MJF won. Maxwell then slapped Wardlow to remind him that he was the boss and could put Wardlow and his family out on the streets.

Wardlow will be in action at AEW Revolution this Sunday

Wardlow will look to continue his recent streak of victories this Sunday at AEW Revolution as he participates in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. The winner of the bout will get a shot at the TNT championship.

Wardlow qualified for the match by beating Max Caster of The Acclaimed. The match also includes Keith Lee, Orange Kassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks. More people are yet to qualify.

