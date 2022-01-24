"He has a really good mind for the business" - 34-year-old AEW star lavishes praise on MJF

Wardlow recently revealed when AEW made up their minds about pairing him with MJF. The 34-year-old also went into detail about the notable lessons he has learned from Friedman.

Wardlow's association with MJF has been the most noteworthy dynamic stemming from the formation of The Pinnacle last year. The Salt of the Earth has used Mr. Mayhem as the group's muscle and made him do all the dirty work in his storylines thus far.

While speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet's podcast, Wardlow disclosed that his pairing with Maxwell Jacob Friedman was months in the making. He noted that the company didn't initially plan on having him work with the popular heel.

"When I first met [with AEW], it was just okay we're gonna do it," said Wardlow. "You know, start coming up with some things and when we'll figure stuff out, and it was months before that kind of worked itself out where they decided to go that route."

The Conductor of Violence further stated that MJF has taught him about the business side of wrestling. He went on to praise the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner's skillful storytelling.

"Man, I think the biggest thing is just like the business aspect of things," Wardlow continued. "Like knowing your worth, and making sure you're getting the most out of situations. He has a really good mind for the business and storytelling. So I think the biggest thing is just the business aspect of it, and then things that make sense. Things that truly do or do not make sense as far as storytelling."

While Wardlow and MJF might be on the verge of breaking up, Mr. Mayhem has clearly observed how The Salt of the Earth operates in the wrestling business.

MJF could face CM Punk at AEW Revolution this year

MJF has been engaged in an intense feud with CM Punk for a few months now. The 25-year-old has put multiple barricades, such as Wardlow and Shawn Spears, in The Straight Edge Superstar's way, hoping to stop him at every turn.

But Punk has defeated each one of them, and he's eyeing a singles bout against Friedman. With AEW Revolution right around the corner, the company could book a first-time-ever match between the two stars at their marquee show in March.

What do you think about Wardlow's comments? Sound off below.

