Wardlow engages in hilarious Twitter banter with popular AEW star

AEW star Wardlow recently took to his Twitter to post a photo of himself and got a reply from Danhausen. The two then engaged in a comical exchange on the platform.

At AEW Revolution, Wardlow first won the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, earning himself a shot at the TNT championship. He later turned on MJF and handed the Dynamite Diamond ring to CM Punk, helping the Chicago native win win the Dog Collar match.

Wardlow took to Twitter to upload a photo of himself with the caption asking if it was Wednesday yet.

Danhausen wrote a funny reply to this post stating that it was Sunday. Wardlow said in response:

"I know Dan. It’s an expression humans use when they are anxious to whoop some a** and win some championships"

Wardlow cut an impassioned promo on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow appeared on last week's edition of Dynamite to explain his actions at Revolution. The 34-year-old finally turned on MJF on AEW's first Pay-Per-View of the year when he refused to help the Salt of the Earth and then handed the Dynamite Diamond ring to Punk, enabling him to beat MJF in their brutal Dog Collar Match.

Wardlow said that he has cut ties with MJF and broken away from The Pinnacle. Wardlow explained why actions and apologized to the crowd for associating with someone like MJF.

Wardlow said that he would leave the Long Islander alone in exchange for being released from his contract. He also affirmed his intention to win the TNT Championship.

