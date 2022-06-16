The Young Bucks break their silence after becoming two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions

The Young Bucks shared their thoughts on social media after becoming the first-ever tag team in AEW history to win the World Tag Team Championship twice.

Matt and Nick Jackson competed in the main event of the Road Rager edition of Dynamite where they faced defending champions Jurassic Express in a triple threat ladder match. After a hard fought battle, the Bucks climbed the ladder and won the title.

The duo tweeted the lyrics from the theme song of the American television series "Step by Step." Check it out below:

"A fresh start over. A different hand to play. The deeper we fall. The stronger we stay. And we'll be better The second time around."

The lines could be interpreted as The Bucks saying they have a fresh start as their second reign begins and they will be better and stronger this time.

The AEW fans were delighted to see The Young Bucks becoming champions again

All Elite Fans were full of joy as they took to Twitter to show their happiness about the Bucks regaining their AEW World Tag Team titles.

One fan exclaimed how happy they were for the duo.

Another fan hoped that the Bucks heard them cheering on as they took on Jurassic Express.

Christine @ShiningPolaris @youngbucks I hope you hear my cheering my lungs out for ya 🤣🤣🤣

This Twitter user declared The Young Bucks as the greatest tag team of all time.

Another fan called them the best tag team in the current wrestling era.

However, this fan put the Young Bucks on notice. They said that they better not be dodging arch rivals FTR like Jungle Boy and Luchasauras did.

The Young Bucks have many potential challengers for tag team championships like FTR and Team Taz, and with Forbidden Door coming in ten days time, it will be interesting to see who faces them for their gold.

