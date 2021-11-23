AEW's the Young Bucks provide major injury update

Young Bucks revealed on Being The Elite that the former AEW tag team champions are currently injured and not medically cleared to compete.

On the last episode of AEW Dynamite, the AEW EVPs appeared backstage and mentioned that they won't be able to wrestle because of injuries. This forced Adam Cole to team up with former Undisputed Era stablemate Bobby Fish.

The duo took on Jurassic Express on AEW Rampage in an excellent match which the latter team won.

On this week's "Being The Elite," the Bucks revealed that Matt Jackson was dealing with neck injuries while Nick had a nagging foot injury. This revelation came on the heels of Kenny Omega taking time off from AEW programming to nurse a host of injuries he's been dealing with for a long time.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have been instrumental in helping All Elite Wrestling reach the heights that it has. Not watching the EVPs wrestle for a while will be strange, but Tony Khan has ensured that his promotion has enough roster depth to deal with the trio being out for some time.

The Young Bucks lost at AEW Full Gear

The Young Bucks teamed up with Adam Cole at AEW Full Gear to face Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Christian Cage in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

After an action-packed 22 minutes, Jungle Boy delivered the con-chair-to to one of the Jackson brothers to pick up the win for his team and cap off a rivalry that had been going on since The Panama City Playboy made his debut at All Out.

This was the second straight loss for the Young Bucks on pay-per-view, having lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship at the All Out pay-per-view to the Lucha Brothers.

The Young Bucks could be off AEW programming for the foreseeable future. Being one of the top tag teams in the division, they'll surely be missed by a lot of fans.

Luckily, there are plenty of top teams in AEW's tag team division, especially with Bobby Fish and Adam Cole teaming up once again while Dante Martin and Lio Rush have formed an unlikely but still formidable team.

