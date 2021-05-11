AEW's Young Bucks threaten to end popular tag team's career

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks recently took to Twitter to warn SCU about ending their run as a tag team. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) will challenge The Young Bucks for their titles on this week's stacked Dynamite.

The upcoming bout has an interesting stipulation of SCU dissolving as a tag team if they fail to win the tag team titles. SoCal Uncensored won a four-way tag team match on last week's special episode of Dynamite to earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Taking to Twitter, The Young Bucks posted a countdown to SCU's tag team career coming to an end after they lose on AEW Dynamite. Check out their post below:

It is widely predicted that the champs will retain their titles and face Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing 2021.

However, it would be intriguing to see how AEW books Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian if they come up short on Wednesday. Scorpio Sky was a part of SCU until a couple of months ago, but his alignment with Ethan Page officially ended SoCal Uncensored's run as a stable.

SCU were the inaugural AEW Tag Team Champions

SoCal Uncensored made history on the October 30, 2019, episode of Dynamite, where they defeated Lucha Brothers to became the first-ever AEW Tag Team Champions.

They dropped the titles a couple of months later in January to Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. Despite never winning the titles again, they have been regularly featured, lending an experienced hand to the tag team division.

Do you think SCU has a chance of winning the Tag Team Championships on this week's Dynamite? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.