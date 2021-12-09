Sammy Guevara comments on upcoming TNT Championship match with Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

On Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes confronted TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and informed him that they would be facing off on the Christmas Day edition of the show.

Rhodes informed Guevara that the decision was made by AEW boss Tony Khan himself and wished Guevara "good luck..."

The American Nightmare made the announcement during a short interview conducted by Tony Schiavone with the TNT champ himself. The broadcaster complimented Guevara in his performance in every one of his Open Challenges.

Following the interaction, Sammy Guevara took to social media to comment on the booked bout and how he had been waiting for the opportunity to face Cody Rhodes again.

"I've been waiting a long time for this rematch. #AEW Dynamite," Sammy Guevara tweeted.

The two men had only competed for one-on-one once in AEW history. On October 2nd, 2019, Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara faced off in the first match on AEW Dynamite. The former picked up the victory in the classic match.

How long has Sammy Guevara been AEW TNT Champion?

Sammy Guevara became AEW's sixth TNT Champion after defeating Miro in the main event of Dynamite in September.

Guevara ended Miro's dominant 140-days championship reign, the second-longest behind Darby Allin's 186-days reign. The TNT Championship is the 'Spanish God's first and only in AEW.

Since becoming TNT Champion, Guevara has defended his title four times against Bobby Fish, Ethan Page, Jay Lethal, and Tony Nese. Meanwhile, Rhodes will try to recapture the title in order to get over with fans once again.

