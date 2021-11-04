Sasha Banks reacts to former WWE US Champion's AEW debut

Sasha Banks took to Twitter to react to AEW boss Tony Khan's announcement on Wrestling Observer Live. The AEW head of creative announced that Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as Kalisto in WWE, would be wrestling on Dynamite tonight.

Tony Khan spoke to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live and discussed the card for this Wednesday's Dynamite. It had been announced ahead of time that FTR will be defending their AAA Tag Team Championship against two luchadores in an open challenge.

Tony Khan revealed that it would be Samuray Del Sol and Aero Star. Sasha Banks proceeded to acknowledge that on her Twitter.

"Samuray Del Sol"- Sasha Banks tweeted.

The Boss and Kalisto were great friends when the Mexican star was in WWE and this will be his first appearance inside the squared circle since WWE released him in April.

Aero Star is a highly talented and decorated high-flyer, plying his trade in Mexico with AAA. His pairing with Samuray Del Sol will be extremely interesting to see as FTR are as old-school as you get.

FTR's opponents are world class high-flyers so the meshing of their styles should give us a cracker of a match on AEW Dynamite.

This is not the first time Sasha Banks is responding to AEW-related announcements

This is not the first time Sasha Banks has referenced AEW-related events. The night before All Out, the former Smackdown women's champion hinted at Bryan Danielson's imminent move to AEW with a cryptic tweet that contained a link to The Final Countdown, the American Dragon's theme song, before his time in WWE.

More recently, Sasha Banks fired a playful shot at CM Punk when she tweeted 'It's Clobberin' time', a reference to the Second City Saint's catchphrase in WWE.

Sasha Banks is one of the few WWE superstars who is not afraid to talk about the competition and regularly acknowledges AEW and its roster and events.

