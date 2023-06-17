AEW seemingly changes popular star's name

AEW seemingly changed the name of one of its popular stars. The wrestler in question is Konosuke Takeshita.

Tonight on Rampage, the main event was set to be a match between Bandido and Japanese wrestler Konosuke Takeshita. Before the match, it is a tradition on the show for 'The World's Strongest Man' Mark Henry to interview the two stars.

As the former WWE Star was set to introduce the wrestlers, Don Callis showed up and praised the Japanese star. Callis claimed that the AEW star was better than Kenny Omega. He then seemingly gave the 28-year-old star a new name. He called him 'El Hijo De Don Callis'.

“Un momento, por favór big man. Listen, tonight we got Bondido and Bandido is a top-level athlete. Unlike Kenny Omega, Takeshita only wrestles top-level athletes Mark Henry, you should appreciate that. But Bandido you got a couple of things to think about because Takeshita is not just better than Kenny Omega, Takeshita is better than El Santo, Better than Perro Aguayo, better than Ultimo Dragon. You’ve beaten a lot of great Mexican wrestlers, but you haven’t beaten El Hijo De Don Callis,” Don Callis said. [00:03 - 00:37]

Callis also called the Japanese star the 'New God' of pro wrestling.

