AEW seemingly confirms two massive stars are now allies; Jon Moxley and Death Riders are in real danger

AEW has just given another subtle hint at an alliance forming. The individuals share a common enemy in Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, and this may bring them together.

'Hangman' Adam Page and Swerve Strickland are bitter enemies. Yet, lately, they've found themselves crossing paths due to the threat of the Death Riders. Will Ospreay has been trying to bring them together, but to no avail.

Tonight at Grand Slam: Mexico, the main event featured the Death Riders and the Young Bucks taking on The Opps, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland. In the end, Mox was able to sneak in a win for his team. Post-match, both he and the Bucks continued their assault on Swerve. He even locked him in a Bulldog Choke.

It was Hangman who came out for the save. He locked eyes with Jon Moxley and went after him, and the two briefly exchanged blows in the ring. The faces were able to overpower the Death Riders and the EVPs, sending them running.

This situation was always bound to happen, as the entire locker room is coming together to take down the Death Riders and the Young Bucks. It remains to be seen whether both Hangman and Swerve officially acknowledge that they need to work together to take down Jon Moxley.

