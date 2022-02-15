Disco Inferno seemingly takes a dig at AEW for signing 16-year-old performer

Recently DEFY wrestling held their "Year 5" event, and it had a bunch of surprises. One of them was the return of former AEW TNT champion Darby Allin. During the main event, Christopher Daniels beat a 16-year-old up-and-comer in Nick Wayne.

Nick Wayne was then offered an AEW contract, making him the youngest-ever wrestler to be signed to All Elite Wrestling. This, however, was not appreciated by a Twitter user who insinuated that the promotion signing wrestler after wrestler was "very absurd."

Former WCW superstar Disco Inferno seemed to agree with the sentiment as he quoted someone making fun of the user simply by tweeting the word "And" questioning what Mark Madden and his exploits in WCW have to do with All Elite Wrestling signing so much talent.

You can check out the tweet below :

What happened when AEW star Darby Allin showed up at DEFY?

As we mentioned earlier, Christopher Daniels beat 16-year-old Nick Wayne at the main event. Following this out came Darby Allin, who made his first Defy appearance in 3 years.

Darby received a massive ovation from the Defy faithful. He offered Nick Wayne an All Elite Wrestling contract which the latter gladly accepted.

Darby was then interrupted by former WWE Superstar and another Defy returnee, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, now going by Sw3rve.

