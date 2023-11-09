AEW slaps WWE Hall of Famer's son with a fine of $500

WWE Hall of Famer and one-third of the current AEW World Trios Champions Billy Gunn's son, Austin Gunn, has claimed that he was fined last night.

On the latest installment of Dynamite, Austin and Colten of Bullet Club Gold squashed the returning Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra). Following the match, The Gunns cut a scathing promo ahead of their ROH World Tag Team Championship match against MJF and a mystery partner of his choosing at Full Gear 2023.

During the post-match segment, Austin Gunn called The Salt of the Earth an "embarrassment" as a champion since he and Cole have defended their title only once since winning it. The second-generation star then launched a verbal tirade, saying that Friedman was short of friends and hoped he would pick one of the "fat pieces of s**t" from the crowd at AEW Full Gear.

Following the promo, Austin Gunn took to his Twitter handle to claim that he got fined '500$' for speaking his mind this past Wednesday night:

"Got fined 500$ for speaking my mind about what I thought about the fans tonight. It’s ok, I’m rich, plus, I’ll make it back when I get that POV bonus for stripping MJF of the ROH Tag Team Titles #AEWFullGear."

Expand Tweet

The closing moments of Dynamite saw The Devil and his masked assailants lay waste to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, much to MJF's dismay, leaving his only friends out of the equation.

Who do you think will partner up with MJF? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here