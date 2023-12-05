“AEW is Slowly But Surely Going Out Of Business” - Another reported departure from Tony Khan’s promotion leaves fans disappointed

AEW fans were in for a huge shock when news broke that Vice President of Post Production Kevin Sullivan was let go by Tony Khan.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter broke the news and said that the Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury made the call to let Sullivan go. Sullivan had been a key figure in the AEW backstage area and was responsible for building the current roster.

Some fans said that this was the beginning of the end for All Elite Wrestling. Others were interested to see who would come on in his place.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan & Co. will cope with this loss.

AEW could add a stellar star despite Kevin Sullivan's exit

AEW might have let go of a great backstage individual, but all is not lost for Tony Khan. According to Sports Illustrated, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada will soon become a free agent and might move to the land of the Elite.

Okada, whose contract is due to expire in January 2024, will have to look for a new home soon. Given that he has a good relationship with Tony Khan-led company and has even wrestled there as late as October, it should come as no surprise if he decides to go there.

While that move is always open, a move to WWE might not be off the cards. Shawn Michaels is a known admirer of the Japanese superstar, and given that he is now in charge of NXT, a move to the white & gold brand might be appealing for Okada.

