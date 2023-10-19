AEW star abandons his mother and accepts Christian Cage as 'father figure'

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite featured a backstage interview segment between Jim Ross and Nick Wayne and his distressed mother.

At WrestleDream, fans witnessed Wayne attacking his longtime ally, Darby Allin, and aligning himself with Christian Cage. This turn of events surprised not only the fans but also his mother.

During the sit-down interview on AEW Dynamite, Nick Wayne's mother expressed shock at her son's sudden betrayal of Darby, whom she called a brother. She reminded him of the horrible things Christian Cage had said to her and her husband.

Wayne's mother tried to plead with him. To her shock, Nick Wayne exploded with frustration at her, complaining about being in Allin's shadow and now having Cage as a better father figure.

As tension escalated, AEW star Christian Cage entered the scene and told Nick Wayne to come home. The latter rejected his mother's request, labeling her a terrible mother, and she also slapped him, but he walked out with Cage.

As they left her, chaos ensued on the other side of the door, with Darby Allin unleashing a furious assault on Christian and Nick. The intense brawl spilled into the arena, with Luchasaurus and Sting joining the fray.

The Icon attempted to apply the Scorpion Deathlock on Cage, but Luchasaurus intervened, ending the chaotic brawl. It will be interesting to see what drama unfolds next.

