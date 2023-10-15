AEW star Adam Cole breaks silence after major surgery

Former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, who is currently out of action due to injury, seemingly provides an update after the surgery and also the possible time until his AEW return.

Adam Cole was recently having the run of his life as he was involved in a captivating storyline with the AEW World Champion, MJF. The two formed Better Than You Bay Bay after being forced to team up. The duo also headlined the biggest All Elite show to date, the All In, which was held in the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Max and Cole went on to continue their bromance even after colliding for the title. At the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam weeks ago, Cole came out to help MJF retain his World Championship against Samoa Joe in the main event. However, Cole ended up hurting his leg while jumping off the stairs.

Later, the injury turned out to be serious, and the former ROH World Champion was put in a wheel wheelchair. He also had to undergo surgery, and the wrestling world was praying for the recovery of the former NXT Champion. Meanwhile, Cole took to Twitter and provided an update after his surgery.

"I’m ok #ChugsArmy ♥️ This is going to be a long & challenging road, but your love & support means the absolute world to me. I hope you all know how much I appreciate it. 🙏Hoping to be back on stream next week! Most importantly, I hope you all are doing amazing. I really do ♥️" Cole shared.

While the road to recovery and return to action seems long for the AEW star, fans can see him on his Twitch gaming stream next week.

Adam Cole is still appearing on AEW TV

While Adam Cole was put on the shelf due to a serious injury, he made appearances even after announcing his surgery on Live TV. The former NXT Champion appeared on fun segments alongside his former buddy, Roderick Strong, and The Kingdom as well.

Although it's not yet clear where the story between Cole and Strong is heading, the segments have been admired by fans. Henceforth, only time will tell when Cole will fully recover after a successful surgery.

