AEW star Adam Cole to challenge for two titles in one night at Wembley All In

AEW star Adam Cole is gearing up for an electrifying showdown at Wembley All In on August 27th as Cole is set to challenge for two titles at the show.

During a recent episode of Dynamite, Adam Cole and MJF engaged in a memorable verbal exchange. It left fans buzzing with anticipation as they both will be facing each other at All In for world title. Their witty exchange took an unexpected turn when Cole proposed an idea of a shot at not just one, but two championship titles.

AEW All In London event will also feature the Zero Hour kickoff show, promising even more action-packed moments. In a surprising move, Adam Cole suggested that he and MJF should be tag team champion.

The former NXT Champion suggested that he and MJF could take on the task of challenging for the ROH Tag Team Titles at All In Zero Hour kickoff show. The titles are currently being held by Aussie Open.

This unexpected proposition took MJF by surprise as he seemed less thrilled about the prospect of wrestling twice in one night but he eventually agreed to the match.

Fans are waiting to see if Adam Cole and MJF can pull off this challenging feat and capture two sets of titles in a single night.

Are you excited to see MJF wrestling two matches at AEW All-In? Sound off in the comment section below.

