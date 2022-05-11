"He's just so smart and a joy to work with" - AEW star Adam Cole explains what it's like working with WWE legend

Adam Cole has opened up about the experience of working with WWE legend Christian Cage during his time in AEW.

Cole and the Young Bucks famously feuded with Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus with their sage culminating at Full Gear last year. Christian's team took the win on the night to end their feud with their heads high.

The pair squared off in singles action for the first time last month on AEW Dynamite, where Adam Cole sealed a monumental win against the former WWE World Champion. After their time working together, Cole was nothing but complimentary toward Christian. He spoke about his experience with him on Busted Open Radio:

"Everything they say about Christian being a wrestling genius is true. He's just so smart and a joy to work with as, as a lot of these guys are. So yeah, I think it's vital. I can't imagine where AEW would be without guys like them."

Jay 'Christian' Reso @Christian4Peeps 1 yr ago today I took my career back. Man, 2021 was wild, I was involved in 3 PPV main events for 3 different companies & had some special moments. That being said, @AEW is my home for the rest of my career. So what do I want in 2022? The world, Chico, and everything in it. 1 yr ago today I took my career back. Man, 2021 was wild, I was involved in 3 PPV main events for 3 different companies & had some special moments. That being said, @AEW is my home for the rest of my career. So what do I want in 2022? The world, Chico, and everything in it. https://t.co/dKX8SeXrpb

Christian signed for All Elite Wrestling in 2021, following a breathtaking return at WWE's Royal Rumble previously. Edge's former tag partner declared that he would "outwork everyone", and has defeated Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World title as well as mentor Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus towards their tag title reign.

Adam Cole will face Dax Harwood on AEW Dynamite

Following his failed attempts at stealing the world title from Hangman Page, Cole declared that he would be focusing on the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The latest chapter in the tale comes when he stands opposite FTR's Dax Harwood in the Quarter-Final.

Harwood had to endure a battle with his own championship tag partner, Cash Wheeler, in order to qualify for the tournament. Cole, on the other hand, fought a challenger walking through the Forbidden Door, Tomohiro Ishii.

Both men are extremely busy, and have established other targets outside of the tournament as well. FTR holds both the ROH and AAA tag titles, with their eyes on the AEW variant as well

Adam Cole made sure to use Tony Khan's New Japan co-promoted event, Forbidden Door, to stake his intentions for the Undisputed Elite to dominate wrestling. However, with Jay White's Bullet Club entangling themselves with the interim leader Cole, fans are anticipating Kenny Omega's reaction when he returns.

For any quotes used, please include a H/T and backlink to Sportskeeda.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell