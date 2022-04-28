"One of the highlights of the entire weekend"- Adam Cole praises WWE Superstar's WrestleMania 38 match

AEW star Adam Cole recently showered praise on his on-screen rival Pat McAfee for his match at WrestleMania 38.

McAfee defeated Vince McMahon's protege, Austin Theory, in a singles match on night 2 of The Show of Shows this year. Moments later, McAfee challenged the WWE Chairman to an impromptu fight. Mr. McMahon snuck out a victory over the SmackDown broadcaster, courtesy of his heelish antics and interference from Theory.

Soon after, the sound of glass shattering filled the arena, and Stone Cold Steve Austin came to the ring. The Texas Rattlesnake delivered Stunners to Austin Theory, Mr. McMahon, and Pat McAfee in a memorable moment.

Speaking with Stephanie Chase, Cole stated that while McAfee is a "dirtbag", his performance at WrestleMania 38 was one of the highlights of that weekend.

"As a person, he's a dirtbag, can't stand him, but if I look objectively and talk about how much potential he has, Pat McAfee blows my mind," said Cole. "He is so athletically gifted. As far as the wrestling part, he's done great. Everyone knows he can talk for hours and is super compelling and interesting. Pat knocked it out of the park, he did an amazing job. As far as potential of where he can go and what he can do in the pro wrestling industry, I think he can go as far as he wants to, seriously. To me, it was one of the highlights of the entire weekend, Pat's match. He's a terrible person, but a lot of potential." [H/t: Fightful]

Cole and McAfee have a sordid history, dating back to their time in NXT in 2020. The two men fought each other on multiple occasions, with the AEW star emerging victorious each time.

Though the two men now work working for different companies, they have continued their heated rivalry via social media.

Adam Cole will be in action on AEW Dynamite tonight

After failing to dethrone AEW World Champion Hangman Page on multiple occasions, Adam Cole has shifted his focus to strengthening The Undisputed Elite.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cole will join forces with The Young Bucks and reDRagon to take on The Varsity Blondes, Dante Martin, Lee Johnson, and Brock Anderson.

It will be interesting to see whether Cole's stable can return to winning ways, given that they've lost considerable momentum over the last few weeks.

