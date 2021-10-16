"It was so great to see him face-to-face" - Adam Cole on his reunion with former WWE Superstar at AEW backstage 

AEW star Adam Cole recently spoke about his former Undisputed Era stablemate Bobby Fish. The latter recently debuted in a TNT title match which he lost against Sammy Guevara on Dynamite.

Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, along with Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, formed a dominant stable known as The Undisputed Era. The stable simultaneously held all the male titles on NXT.

However, the group disbanded when Cole turned against his members by attacking O'Reilly. Later, Fish and Adam Cole left WWE to join AEW.

In a recent interview with Comic book, Adam Cole expressed his delight at seeing his former co-worker at AEW. Cole added that he found time to have a short face-to-face chat with Fish and felt great:

"I love Bobby. As many people know, me, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong were kind of attached to the hip for nearly four years prior to this. So to have Bobby be involved in AEW is really exciting for me. Again, he's a great friend of mine. He's a guy I've known for over a decade. And he's really, really talented. I thought he really showcased how good he is against Sammy Guevara for the TNT title this past week. And I'm excited to see more of what he can do. But at the end of the day, those days are so, so busy. But me and Bobby made sure to take a few minutes to re-connect and chat. And it was so great to see him face-to-face." said Adam Cole.

The former WWE superstar stated he was 'impressed' with Bobby's debut match against Sammy Guevara and added that he was excited to see more from him down the road.

Adam Cole is not ready for Bobby Fish to be in The Elite

Adam Cole recently admitted that he is still not prepared to welcome his old stablemate Bobby Fish to the Elite faction. The last time both stars were stablemates, things didn't end well.

"We’ll see if it gets to the point where we invite him into The Elite. I don’t know if I’m emotionally ready for that yet," said Adam Cole.

It is great to see Cole's joy in welcoming his former co-worker to a new environment. However, fans are eager to see whether the duo will join the same force or cross paths down the road.

