"No one deserves this more" - Adam Cole sends a heartfelt message to WWE superstar

AEW star Adam Cole recently congratulated his buddy and WWE superstar Xavier Woods as he was chosen to be one of the hosts of the newly revamped G4 network.

Adam Cole and Xavier Woods are great friends and it was evident during Cole's stint in WWE. The duo, along with Cesaro and Tyler Breeze, have created quite a strong bond and are collectively known as Da Party.

The four stars had a great time playing video games and creating content for Woods' YouTube channel UpUpDownDown during the pandemic period.

Other WWE superstars also chimed in to express their thoughts after learning that Woods had been named as one of the new hosts of the G4 Network.

Hearing the news, Cesaro expressed his happiness for his friend's latest venture via a tweet. Adam Cole, who saw the tweet, retweeted it and added that he was extremely happy for his friend Woods and stated that there was no one more deserving to do the job than King Woods himself.

Adam Cole recently suffered a loss at AEW Full Gear

Adam Cole took part in a 6 man tag team fall count anywhere match at AEW Full Gear and unfortunately, Bay Bay lost the match. Cole teamed up with the Young Bucks to take on the team of Christian Cage and The Jurassic Express.

Fans at the Target Center were excited to watch the match unfold to its end as all 6 stars brought their best form to the ring. In the end, it was Jungle Boy who pinned Matt Jackson as he hit a Con-Chair-To on the Young Bucks star.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It will be very interesting to see what is next for Bay Bay as AEW has been receiving criticism for Cole's poor booking.

Is an AEW heel's character based on Jim Cornette? Find out what his teammate thinks right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman