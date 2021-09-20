AEW star Adam Cole threatens to break WWE legend's nose

AEW newcomer Adam Cole recently sent out a warning to IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Christian Cage, as he threatened to break the veteran's nose.

For those unaware, Cole and Christian will share the ring this week at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam on Friday night. There, Adam Cole will team up with The Young Bucks to square off against Christian and Jurassic Express.

Adam Cole tweeted that it will be fun when he delivers a kick to Christian Cage's face at the upcoming show, giving the veteran performer a broken nose in the process. In closing, Cole stated that he would see Captain Charisma soon. Check out Adam Cole's tweet here:

"You know what’s gonna be fun? When @Christian4Peeps“develops” a broken nose from me kicking his face off. Cya soon!" tweeted Adam Cole

This six-man tag team marks the first time Adam Cole and Christian Cage will officially share the ring against each other. Fans of both stars will surely be delighted to see two of the best in-ring talents of their respective generations battle it out on September 24th.

Adam Cole and Christian Cage could clash in a singles feud in AEW

Adam Cole in AEW

Going by Adam Cole's tweet, where he particularly targeted Cage, it's safe to assume AEW might build up a singles rivalry between the two stars. Despite his age, Christian has proved time and again that he hasn't missed a beat inside the squared circle with his recent performances.

A feud with Adam Cole promises nothing less than spectacular returns, with the two possibly stealing the show whenever they meet in a singles bout. Christian's IMPACT Wresting World Championship could also be on the line in the match, a possibility that would certainly increase the stakes to remarkable levels.

Do you think the SuperKliq will score a win over Christian Cage and Jurassic Express at AEW Rampage? Do you want to see Adam Cole and Christian to face off in a singles match in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

