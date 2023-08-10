AEW star to Adam Cole: "You're so skinny & pale white, if this was the 80s Hogan would have snorted you!"

A friendly fire accidentally came from MJF directed toward Adam Cole in their segment earlier tonight. The pair addressed their match for All-In, and MJF ended up not only dissing Adam Cole, but a certain Hall of Famer.

While the pair were in the ring to address their status as the main eventers of All-In, MJF misinterpreted Adam Cole and thought he was inciting a friendly promo battle.

He then began his verbal assault on the former NXT Champion. He first talked about Cole's physique, not only dissing him but taking an indirect jab at Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan whom he name-dropped. This was a diss at Hogan taking up substances at the time.

"You're so skinny & pale white, if this was the 80s Hogan would have snorted you!"

MJF kept it going with his promo, until Cole cut him off, finally explaining that this was not what he was insinuating. MJF immediately reeled back and apologized and said he got carried away. It seems that the Devil of AEW can't get rid of some habits.

What are your reactions to this funny moment between Better than You Bay-Bay? Let us know in the comment section below.

