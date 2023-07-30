AEW star admits WWE is making more money than it did with The Rock, Steve Austin, and The Undertaker

An AEW personality believes WWE is currently making more money than it did in the era of major names like Steve Austin and The Rock. The name in question is Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

It can't be denied that professional wrestling is perhaps in its best phase from a financial point of view. While WWE and AEW are the industry leaders in the United States, promotions like NJPW and DDT Pro Wrestling are also thriving.

Although there could be an argument that WWE was in its golden age during the Attitude Era, Mark Henry believes the organization is more financially successful today. On the Busted Open podcast, he explained how his former employer is making waves even after top guys like Stone Cold, The Undertaker, and Hulk Hogan are not actively competing anymore.

"WWE has never, ever, ever made more money than they make now, not with Steve Austin, not with The Undertaker, not with The Rock, Hogan, Flair. Name somebody. Fandom of an individual wrestler is not what we're talking about, that's a different conversation, but the business of wrestling is stronger than it's ever been, and there's no argument." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Vanessa Garcia @Skulleeroz3334 for WWE

He’s the Goat twitter.com/heymanhustle/s… I’m telling you @WWERomanReigns is making moneyfor WWEHe’s the Goat

The WWE Hall of Famer believes the wrestling business is booming and stronger than ever

Although WWE has dominated the industry for decades, other major promotions, especially AEW, have also contributed to the overall success of the sport from a business standpoint.

During the same episode of Busted Open, Mark Henry further mentioned that the pro wrestling business is now stronger than ever with multiple amazing promotions around.

"Monday, 'RAW.' Tuesday, 'NXT.' Wednesday, 'Dynamite.' Thursday, Impact. Friday, two shows! Two! 'SmackDown' and 'Rampage.' And then Saturday, 'Collision,' Henry said. "Wrestling has never, in the history of television, been this strong, and that is not including the indies."

Henry added:

"We didn't even talk about pay-per-views. There was no such thing as FITE back in the day. There was no such thing as B/R Live. Those people are making a sh*t ton of money at least once a month – more than two times a month based off [sic] the back of pro wrestling." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Henry's recent comments hold merit, as both World Wrestling Entertainment and AEW have presented numerous high-profile events in recent times, including WrestleMania 39 and Double or Nothing 2023.