AEW star alleges CM Punk "owes" him money

A currently out-of-action AEW star has called CM Punk out once again after this week's Collision, as he thinks Punk owes him money for a particular reason.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk surprised everyone by attacking Samoa Joe dressed as a "Golden Vampire," seeking some retribution for last week's attack. Joe also challenged him a few weeks ago for a title match at All In, and he has been obsessed with Punk ever since, as he was yet to answer.

Nonetheless, during the attack this Saturday, the Best in the World also went on to accept Joe's challenge and the match has been made official for the upcoming All In event at Wembley. Meanwhile, an absent AEW star, Danhausen also has something to say to the Voice of the Voiceless.

Hausen has accused Punk in the past of stealing his GTS move. Through a recent tweet, Danhausen once again did the same by asking for money from Punk, for perhaps stealing the move. Many also speculate the tweet has something to do with The Vampire makeover of Punk. Here is what Hausen tweet:

"He owes Danhausen money again"

CM Punk finally has an opponent for All In opponent amid alleged drama

Over the past few weeks, a lot of rumors have swirled regarding backstage drama involving CM Punk. The former WWE Champion has allegedly been influencing the management and still hasn't buried the hatchet with The Elite since their backstage incident last year.

Fans were expecting the real-life drama to turn into a storyline and Punk feud with The Elite in some capacity. However, that isn't the case as of yet, as we got Punk vs. Samoa Joe for the "Real" world title at the AEW All In event at Wembley.

Moreover, it remains to be seen how the drama moves forward and whether fans will get to witness the dream feud somewhere in the near future, as Punk buckles up for his big match in London.

